What is VERRA DNA (VDNA)

VERRA DNA ECONOMIC ECOSYSTEM (VDNA) Pioneering the World's First Carbon Emission Token and Sustainable ESG Platform We issued the world's first carbon emission token and built the VERRA DNA Economic Ecosystem (VDNA) to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reshape how the world tackles climate change. The VDNA platform is a comprehensive solution for managing and supervising ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance across companies and institutions globally. By recording carbon credits as NFTs, VDNA ensures transparent, secure, and verifiable tracking. These credits are issued as STO-type VDNA tokens, unlocking global trading on the international carbon credit market and the world's top 10 virtual currency exchanges. VDNA makes clean energy accessible to everyone. Through the VDNA Wallet's PowerBuilds payment system, anyone can seamlessly purchase and use clean energy. Carbon credits produced can be reissued as VDNA tokens, which can then be used directly for clean energy payments—creating a closed-loop system that supports the transition to a low-carbon future. As an innovative solution for the energy transformation humanity must embrace, VDNA provides a fully integrated system to accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies in the global power plant market. Our platform rigorously tracks, assesses, and records all carbon emissions and the corresponding carbon credits generated, ensuring transparent, proportional, and accountable environmental impact management. We are committed to expanding this ecosystem and driving a cleaner, more sustainable, and equitable future for all.

VERRA DNA (VDNA) Resource Official Website

VERRA DNA Price Prediction (USD)

VDNA to Local Currencies

VERRA DNA (VDNA) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VERRA DNA (VDNA) How much is VERRA DNA (VDNA) worth today? The live VDNA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current VDNA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of VDNA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of VERRA DNA? The market cap for VDNA is $ 245.58K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of VDNA? The circulating supply of VDNA is 989.98M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VDNA? VDNA achieved an ATH price of 0.01760951 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VDNA? VDNA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of VDNA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VDNA is -- USD . Will VDNA go higher this year? VDNA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VDNA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

