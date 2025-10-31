The live VERRA DNA price today is 0 USD. Track real-time VDNA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VDNA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live VERRA DNA price today is 0 USD. Track real-time VDNA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VDNA price trend easily at MEXC now.

VERRA DNA Price (VDNA)

Unlisted

1 VDNA to USD Live Price:

$0.00024806
$0.00024806$0.00024806
-2.40%1D
USD
VERRA DNA (VDNA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:17:58 (UTC+8)

VERRA DNA (VDNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01760951
$ 0.01760951$ 0.01760951

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.76%

-2.43%

-7.71%

-7.71%

VERRA DNA (VDNA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, VDNA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. VDNA's all-time high price is $ 0.01760951, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VDNA has changed by +0.76% over the past hour, -2.43% over 24 hours, and -7.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VERRA DNA (VDNA) Market Information

$ 245.58K
$ 245.58K$ 245.58K

--
----

$ 245.58K
$ 245.58K$ 245.58K

989.98M
989.98M 989.98M

989,983,397.0922911
989,983,397.0922911 989,983,397.0922911

The current Market Cap of VERRA DNA is $ 245.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VDNA is 989.98M, with a total supply of 989983397.0922911. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 245.58K.

VERRA DNA (VDNA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of VERRA DNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VERRA DNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VERRA DNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VERRA DNA to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.43%
30 Days$ 0-66.01%
60 Days$ 0-90.81%
90 Days$ 0--

What is VERRA DNA (VDNA)

VERRA DNA ECONOMIC ECOSYSTEM (VDNA)

Pioneering the World’s First Carbon Emission Token and Sustainable ESG Platform

We issued the world’s first carbon emission token and built the VERRA DNA Economic Ecosystem (VDNA) to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and reshape how the world tackles climate change.

The VDNA platform is a comprehensive solution for managing and supervising ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance across companies and institutions globally. By recording carbon credits as NFTs, VDNA ensures transparent, secure, and verifiable tracking. These credits are issued as STO-type VDNA tokens, unlocking global trading on the international carbon credit market and the world’s top 10 virtual currency exchanges. VDNA makes clean energy accessible to everyone. Through the VDNA Wallet’s PowerBuilds payment system, anyone can seamlessly purchase and use clean energy. Carbon credits produced can be reissued as VDNA tokens, which can then be used directly for clean energy payments—creating a closed-loop system that supports the transition to a low-carbon future.

As an innovative solution for the energy transformation humanity must embrace, VDNA provides a fully integrated system to accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies in the global power plant market. Our platform rigorously tracks, assesses, and records all carbon emissions and the corresponding carbon credits generated, ensuring transparent, proportional, and accountable environmental impact management.

We are committed to expanding this ecosystem and driving a cleaner, more sustainable, and equitable future for all.

VERRA DNA (VDNA) Resource

Official Website

VERRA DNA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will VERRA DNA (VDNA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your VERRA DNA (VDNA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for VERRA DNA.

Check the VERRA DNA price prediction now!

VDNA to Local Currencies

VERRA DNA (VDNA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of VERRA DNA (VDNA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VDNA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VERRA DNA (VDNA)

How much is VERRA DNA (VDNA) worth today?
The live VDNA price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VDNA to USD price?
The current price of VDNA to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of VERRA DNA?
The market cap for VDNA is $ 245.58K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VDNA?
The circulating supply of VDNA is 989.98M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VDNA?
VDNA achieved an ATH price of 0.01760951 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VDNA?
VDNA saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of VDNA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VDNA is -- USD.
Will VDNA go higher this year?
VDNA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VDNA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
