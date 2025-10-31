VERONICA by Virtuals (VERONICA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00119534 $ 0.00119534 $ 0.00119534 24H Low $ 0.00145266 $ 0.00145266 $ 0.00145266 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00119534$ 0.00119534 $ 0.00119534 24H High $ 0.00145266$ 0.00145266 $ 0.00145266 All Time High $ 0.00233193$ 0.00233193 $ 0.00233193 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +2.44% Price Change (1D) -8.53% Price Change (7D) +58.54% Price Change (7D) +58.54%

VERONICA by Virtuals (VERONICA) real-time price is $0.00123375. Over the past 24 hours, VERONICA traded between a low of $ 0.00119534 and a high of $ 0.00145266, showing active market volatility. VERONICA's all-time high price is $ 0.00233193, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VERONICA has changed by +2.44% over the past hour, -8.53% over 24 hours, and +58.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VERONICA by Virtuals (VERONICA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VERONICA by Virtuals is $ 1.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VERONICA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.20M.