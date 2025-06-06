Verida Token Price (VDA)
The live price of Verida Token (VDA) today is 0.00372397 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.08M USD. VDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Verida Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Verida Token price change within the day is -2.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 289.67M USD
During today, the price change of Verida Token to USD was $ -0.000100122529175283.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Verida Token to USD was $ -0.0012532782.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Verida Token to USD was $ +0.0017092944.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Verida Token to USD was $ -0.002568482455870654.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000100122529175283
|-2.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012532782
|-33.65%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0017092944
|+45.90%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002568482455870654
|-40.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Verida Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.22%
-2.61%
-8.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$VDA is the native utility token for the Verida Network. The Verida Network is the first decentralized database network for owning, storing and controlling private data. It has multi-chain interoperability and is built on decentralized identity. The network is specifically designed to enable fast commits, advanced security and built-in unlimited scalability. $VDA as a storage credit or currency on the Verida Network, creates a data economy enabling secure interactions between accounts to facilitate secure data storage, trusted sharing, fast querying and trusted messaging. Both developers and storage providers to stake its native utility token, $VDA, to participate in the network. Users also pay for their own storage needs in $VDA. Applications may also pay for storage on behalf of their users.
