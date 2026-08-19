Verathos Price Today

The live Verathos (SN96) price today is $ 1.65, with a 5.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN96 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.65 per SN96.

Verathos currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 950,848, with a circulating supply of 575.95K SN96. During the last 24 hours, SN96 traded between $ 1.64 (low) and $ 1.76 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.55, while the all-time low was $ 0.04768693.

In short-term performance, SN96 moved +0.39% in the last hour and -3.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 91.35K.

Verathos (SN96) Market Information

Market Cap $ 950.85K$ 950.85K $ 950.85K Volume (24H) $ 91.35K$ 91.35K $ 91.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.67M$ 34.67M $ 34.67M Circulation Supply 575.95K 575.95K 575.95K Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Verathos is $ 950.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.35K. The circulating supply of SN96 is 575.95K, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.67M.