VENT is the first full-stack Cardano-Polygon community launchpad ecosystem that enables sustainable growth. The platform will open up new investment opportunities and make DeFi accessible to everyone. Combining simplicity, security, and transparency, VENT aims to reset the world's expectations of what a decentralized launchpad is and help evolve the reputation and maturity of the DeFi space and crypto ecosystem as a whole.
VentUp Launchpad, the first offering within the platform is where founders share innovative blockchain projects with the communities that will join forces to fund them.
- Platform-level identity verification: simple, one-time process.
- Customer support throughout all stages of registration, KYC, and investment.
- Projects selected by the community and vetted by the team.
- Flexible Fundraising Mechanisms (IDO, Private Rounds, ISPO)
- Innovative P.A.S. (Point Allocation System) allocation mechanism to reward long-term holders, true community members while enabling new users to participate.
- Social features that invite verified users to interact with each other and exchange ideas with project creators.
- Secure environment for trusted partners and community members to transact.
- Trusted entity & team in compliance with international regulations.
- Transfer functionality to allow whitelists to be delegated to eligible members.
- Project Support through Incubation Partners.
Vent Finance (VENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Vent Finance (VENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VENT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VENT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
