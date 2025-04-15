Veno Finance Price (VNO)
The live price of Veno Finance (VNO) today is 0.01665289 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.51M USD. VNO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Veno Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Veno Finance price change within the day is +3.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 505.15M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VNO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VNO price information.
During today, the price change of Veno Finance to USD was $ +0.00050942.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Veno Finance to USD was $ -0.0026140957.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Veno Finance to USD was $ -0.0039710348.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Veno Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00050942
|+3.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026140957
|-15.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0039710348
|-23.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Veno Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.30%
+3.16%
-6.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Veno is a liquid staking protocol where you can stake your CRO and receive the auto-compounding, yield-bearing receipt token LCRO. The LCRO token is designed to maximize composability. Just by owning LCRO, you automatically accrue the CRO staking yield value in your LCRO token; LCRO can thus be used freely across the Cronos DeFi ecosystem. Veno’s liquid staking token LCRO offers the most extensive, lowest cost, and most reliable method of utilizing your staked CRO. We are a vertically integrated liquid staking protocol, maximizing the reliability and efficiency of our service; allowing us to provide a price-competitive service in the long term; - Cost savings are achieved by leveraging our own node infrastructure and/or infrastructure of our partners - Reliability is achieved with our enterprise-grade node set-up and deep expertise in running node infrastructure - We also have an insurance module that will help to secure user funds in the unlikely event of a slashing penalty We will aim to maximize the adoption and utility of our tokens across the ecosystem, and we are working with some of the largest ecosystem partners to make this happen; - We want to maximize the liquidity of LCRO in the Cronos Ecosystem and beyond, attracting the largest amount of capital, and attaining the lowest spread, with our high reliability and low-fee promises - LCRO is an auto-compounding yield-bearing token to maximize composability - We can further maximize user liquidity by providing a tradeable NFT after user unstakes their CRO
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VNO to VND
₫426.99675249
|1 VNO to AUD
A$0.0263115662
|1 VNO to GBP
￡0.0124896675
|1 VNO to EUR
€0.0146545432
|1 VNO to USD
$0.01665289
|1 VNO to MYR
RM0.0734392449
|1 VNO to TRY
₺0.6334759356
|1 VNO to JPY
¥2.3840277324
|1 VNO to RUB
₽1.3695336736
|1 VNO to INR
₹1.4324815978
|1 VNO to IDR
Rp277.5480556474
|1 VNO to KRW
₩23.6545976005
|1 VNO to PHP
₱0.9497143167
|1 VNO to EGP
￡E.0.84929739
|1 VNO to BRL
R$0.0974194065
|1 VNO to CAD
C$0.0231475171
|1 VNO to BDT
৳2.0231596061
|1 VNO to NGN
₦26.7300533257
|1 VNO to UAH
₴0.6874312992
|1 VNO to VES
Bs1.18235519
|1 VNO to PKR
Rs4.671135645
|1 VNO to KZT
₸8.6238656154
|1 VNO to THB
฿0.5588709884
|1 VNO to TWD
NT$0.5388875204
|1 VNO to AED
د.إ0.0611161063
|1 VNO to CHF
Fr0.0134888409
|1 VNO to HKD
HK$0.1290598975
|1 VNO to MAD
.د.م0.1542057614
|1 VNO to MXN
$0.334723089