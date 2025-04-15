Vendetta Price (VDT)
The live price of Vendetta (VDT) today is 0.00567961 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 71.51K USD. VDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vendetta Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Vendetta price change within the day is -1.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.59M USD
During today, the price change of Vendetta to USD was $ -0.000110440374406003.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vendetta to USD was $ -0.0010440917.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vendetta to USD was $ -0.0009437648.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vendetta to USD was $ -0.007933370486778847.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000110440374406003
|-1.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010440917
|-18.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009437648
|-16.61%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007933370486778847
|-58.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vendetta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-1.90%
-3.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vendetta Games is creating a sustainable metaverse ecosystem with a AAA Red Dead Redemption-style open-world RPG game as well as a suite of blockchain and metaverse features and a publishing studio.
|1 VDT to VND
₫145.63088001
|1 VDT to AUD
A$0.0089169877
|1 VDT to GBP
￡0.0042597075
|1 VDT to EUR
€0.0049980568
|1 VDT to USD
$0.00567961
|1 VDT to MYR
RM0.0250470801
|1 VDT to TRY
₺0.2160523644
|1 VDT to JPY
¥0.8120138417
|1 VDT to RUB
₽0.4670343303
|1 VDT to INR
₹0.4865153926
|1 VDT to IDR
Rp94.6601288026
|1 VDT to KRW
₩8.090604445
|1 VDT to PHP
₱0.3227154402
|1 VDT to EGP
￡E.0.28966011
|1 VDT to BRL
R$0.0332257185
|1 VDT to CAD
C$0.0078378618
|1 VDT to BDT
৳0.6900158189
|1 VDT to NGN
₦9.1165123993
|1 VDT to UAH
₴0.2344543008
|1 VDT to VES
Bs0.40325231
|1 VDT to PKR
Rs1.593130605
|1 VDT to KZT
₸2.9412428346
|1 VDT to THB
฿0.1899829545
|1 VDT to TWD
NT$0.1843601406
|1 VDT to AED
د.إ0.0208441687
|1 VDT to CHF
Fr0.0046004841
|1 VDT to HKD
HK$0.0440169775
|1 VDT to MAD
.د.م0.0525931886
|1 VDT to MXN
$0.1139897727