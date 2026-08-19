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The live VEMP Horizon price today is 0 USD.VEMP market cap is 24,836 USD. Track real-time VEMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live VEMP Horizon price today is 0 USD.VEMP market cap is 24,836 USD. Track real-time VEMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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VEMP Horizon Logo

VEMP Horizon Price (VEMP)

Unlisted

1 VEMP to USD Live Price:

$0.00004967
$0.00004967$0.00004967
+0.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
VEMP Horizon (VEMP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:42:09 (UTC+8)

VEMP Horizon Price Today

The live VEMP Horizon (VEMP) price today is $ 0, with a 1.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEMP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VEMP.

VEMP Horizon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 24,836, with a circulating supply of 500.00M VEMP. During the last 24 hours, VEMP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.655693, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VEMP moved -0.00% in the last hour and -13.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

VEMP Horizon (VEMP) Market Information

$ 24.84K
$ 24.84K$ 24.84K

--
----

$ 24.84K
$ 24.84K$ 24.84K

500.00M
500.00M 500.00M

500,000,000.0
500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VEMP Horizon is $ 24.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VEMP is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.84K.

VEMP Horizon Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.655693
$ 0.655693$ 0.655693

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

-1.95%

-13.60%

-13.60%

VEMP Horizon (VEMP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of VEMP Horizon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VEMP Horizon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VEMP Horizon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VEMP Horizon to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.95%
30 Days$ 0-44.29%
60 Days$ 0-12.49%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for VEMP Horizon

VEMP Horizon (VEMP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VEMP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
VEMP Horizon (VEMP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of VEMP Horizon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price VEMP Horizon will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VEMP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking VEMP Horizon Price Prediction.

What is VEMP Horizon (VEMP)

The VEMP Ecosystem is a collective of investment initiatives comprising VEMP Studios, VEMP Ventures, VEMP Trading & VEMP Guilds.

Our ecosystem (exc. VEMP Trading) is built around and powered by our permission-less financing platform where anybody can contribute and put capital forward to fund the development, investment and in some cases the entire acquisition of on-chain games.

Our Studio & Venture arms specifically focus on next generation on-chain gaming protocols and infrastructure.

Our Trading arm provides a multitude of different liquid trading strategies (including Algorithmic Trading, Market Making, OTC Trading & Derivatives) for private clients.

Our Guild monetises in-game on-chain assets, lowering the barrier to entry when it comes to crypto games.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About VEMP Horizon

What is the live price of VEMP Horizon?

VEMP Horizon is trading at £, showing a price movement of -1.95% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is VEMP today?

The price volatility of VEMP within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for VEMP Horizon?

The token fluctuated between £ (low) and £ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has VEMP generated?

In the last 24 hours, VEMP accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is £0.48332697375666120000, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for VEMP Horizon?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does VEMP compare to other Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Yield Aggregator,Metaverse,Play To Earn,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Guild and Scholarship,Gaming Blockchains,Governance tokens?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Yield Aggregator,Metaverse,Play To Earn,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Guild and Scholarship,Gaming Blockchains,Governance category, VEMP shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About VEMP Horizon

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:42:09 (UTC+8)

VEMP Horizon (VEMP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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