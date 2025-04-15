Velvet AI Price (VELAI)
The live price of Velvet AI (VELAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 503.33K USD. VELAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Velvet AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Velvet AI price change within the day is +6.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.11B USD
During today, the price change of Velvet AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Velvet AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Velvet AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Velvet AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-44.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-86.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Velvet AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.86%
+6.80%
+22.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Velvet AI is an advanced cryptocurrency trading system powered by artificial intelligence, currently tracking over 10,000 EVM wallets for trend analysis and early token detection. The platform provides AI-driven security analysis at the smart contract level to identify potential scams and assess trading risks based on liquidity metrics. The ecosystem features a sophisticated terminal interface delivering real-time trading signals across ETH, Base, Arbitrum, and Avalanche networks. $VELAI token holders benefit from a 50/50 revenue sharing model through staking, with proceeds split between treasury growth and holder rewards.
