Velora Price Today

The live Velora (VLR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current VLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VLR.

Velora currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 779,856, with a circulating supply of 1.67B VLR. During the last 24 hours, VLR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.064575, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VLR moved -1.04% in the last hour and +5.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.13K.

Velora (VLR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 779.86K$ 779.86K $ 779.86K Volume (24H) $ 2.13K$ 2.13K $ 2.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 933.60K$ 933.60K $ 933.60K Circulation Supply 1.67B 1.67B 1.67B Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Velora is $ 779.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.13K. The circulating supply of VLR is 1.67B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 933.60K.