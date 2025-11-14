Velocis AI (VECAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Velocis AI (VECAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 02:49:23 (UTC+8)
USD

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Velocis AI (VECAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.93K
$ 4.93K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 851.00M
$ 851.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.80K
$ 5.80K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00006838
$ 0.00006838
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000574
$ 0.00000574
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Velocis AI (VECAI) Information

Velocis AI is a next generation AI + Web3 ecosystem designed to bring intelligent, interactive, and practical AI agents into the blockchain world.

At its core, Velocis introduces virtual AI characters . not just for casual chat, but for real utility:

Veco helps developers with coding, smart contract debugging, and technical education.

Voxe focuses on crypto market analysis and sentiment tracking.

Velys guides users through Web3 culture, learning, and onboarding.

Each AI character is powered by a hybrid architecture (LLM + NLM), giving them accuracy, adaptability, and unique personalities. Users can interact in real time, save sessions as PDFs, and soon connect via wallet login to unlock premium, token powered features.

Official Website:
https://velocisai.io/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.velocisai.io/

Velocis AI (VECAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Velocis AI (VECAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VECAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VECAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand VECAI's tokenomics, explore VECAI token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy