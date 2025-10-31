Velar (VELAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.380312$ 0.380312 $ 0.380312 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.91% Price Change (7D) -37.01% Price Change (7D) -37.01%

Velar (VELAR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, VELAR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. VELAR's all-time high price is $ 0.380312, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VELAR has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.91% over 24 hours, and -37.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Velar (VELAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 237.45K$ 237.45K $ 237.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 670.27K$ 670.27K $ 670.27K Circulation Supply 354.26M 354.26M 354.26M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Velar is $ 237.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VELAR is 354.26M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 670.27K.