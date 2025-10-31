Veil Token (VEIL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.093708 $ 0.093708 $ 0.093708 24H Low $ 0.131665 $ 0.131665 $ 0.131665 24H High 24H Low $ 0.093708$ 0.093708 $ 0.093708 24H High $ 0.131665$ 0.131665 $ 0.131665 All Time High $ 0.310953$ 0.310953 $ 0.310953 Lowest Price $ 0.02251824$ 0.02251824 $ 0.02251824 Price Change (1H) +3.60% Price Change (1D) -10.82% Price Change (7D) +45.79% Price Change (7D) +45.79%

Veil Token (VEIL) real-time price is $0.107322. Over the past 24 hours, VEIL traded between a low of $ 0.093708 and a high of $ 0.131665, showing active market volatility. VEIL's all-time high price is $ 0.310953, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02251824.

In terms of short-term performance, VEIL has changed by +3.60% over the past hour, -10.82% over 24 hours, and +45.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Veil Token (VEIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.23M$ 7.23M $ 7.23M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.61M$ 8.61M $ 8.61M Circulation Supply 67.11M 67.11M 67.11M Total Supply 79,999,999.93845622 79,999,999.93845622 79,999,999.93845622

The current Market Cap of Veil Token is $ 7.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VEIL is 67.11M, with a total supply of 79999999.93845622. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.61M.