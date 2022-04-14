VedoraAI (VED) Tokenomics
VedoraAI (VED) Information
Vedora AI is essentially a Layer 2 blockchain purpose-built for AI-driven decentralized applications. The scalable, low-cost infrastructure is optimized for AI agents and machine learning systems, providing the perfect environment for innovation.
The development of AI Layer 2 blockchains like Vedora AI represents a significant step forward in making AI more efficient, accessible, and decentralised.
These technologies offer a practical solution to some of the biggest challenges in AI and blockchain, such as scalability, cost, and data privacy.
By decentralising the infrastructure needed for AI, platforms like Vedora AI not only reduce costs but also open the door for more people and organisations to participate in the AI economy.
This democratization of AI could lead to faster innovation and a more equitable distribution of the benefits of these technologies.
VedoraAI (VED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for VedoraAI (VED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
VedoraAI (VED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of VedoraAI (VED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
