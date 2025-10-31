VCRED (VCRED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.99244 - $ 1.003
24H Low: $ 0.99244
24H High: $ 1.003
All Time High: $ 1.004
Lowest Price: $ 0.985855
Price Change (1H): -0.24%
Price Change (1D): -0.61%
Price Change (7D): -0.49%

VCRED (VCRED) real-time price is $0.993519. Over the past 24 hours, VCRED traded between a low of $ 0.99244 and a high of $ 1.003, showing active market volatility. VCRED's all-time high price is $ 1.004, while its all-time low price is $ 0.985855.

In terms of short-term performance, VCRED has changed by -0.24% over the past hour, -0.61% over 24 hours, and -0.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

VCRED (VCRED) Market Information

Market Cap: $ 12.52M
Volume (24H): --
Fully Diluted Market Cap: $ 993.52M
Circulation Supply: 12.60M
Total Supply: 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VCRED is $ 12.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VCRED is 12.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 993.52M.