Vaultka Price (VKA)
The live price of Vaultka (VKA) today is 0.00794863 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 327.34K USD. VKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vaultka Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Vaultka price change within the day is +1.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 41.20M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VKA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VKA price information.
During today, the price change of Vaultka to USD was $ +0.0001168.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vaultka to USD was $ -0.0004674525.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vaultka to USD was $ -0.0026250954.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vaultka to USD was $ -0.01321366286744188.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001168
|+1.49%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004674525
|-5.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026250954
|-33.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01321366286744188
|-62.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vaultka: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.43%
+1.49%
+3.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vaultka is a DeFi protocol with clear market positioning as the catalyst of Decentralized Perpetual Exchange (Perp DEX) on Arbitrum $VKA is the Governance token of Vaultka Utility: Reward Boosts Protocol fee share Voting gauges Deflationary mechanism Leaderboard points
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VKA to VND
₫203.81082183
|1 VKA to AUD
A$0.0124793491
|1 VKA to GBP
￡0.0059614725
|1 VKA to EUR
€0.0069947944
|1 VKA to USD
$0.00794863
|1 VKA to MYR
RM0.034973972
|1 VKA to TRY
₺0.3023658852
|1 VKA to JPY
¥1.137448953
|1 VKA to RUB
₽0.6537748175
|1 VKA to INR
₹0.6821514266
|1 VKA to IDR
Rp134.7225221645
|1 VKA to KRW
₩11.2906314835
|1 VKA to PHP
₱0.4525949922
|1 VKA to EGP
￡E.0.40538013
|1 VKA to BRL
R$0.0464994855
|1 VKA to CAD
C$0.0109691094
|1 VKA to BDT
৳0.9656790587
|1 VKA to NGN
₦12.7585844719
|1 VKA to UAH
₴0.3281194464
|1 VKA to VES
Bs0.56435273
|1 VKA to PKR
Rs2.229590715
|1 VKA to KZT
₸4.1162775318
|1 VKA to THB
฿0.2665175639
|1 VKA to TWD
NT$0.2576150983
|1 VKA to AED
د.إ0.0291714721
|1 VKA to CHF
Fr0.0064383903
|1 VKA to HKD
HK$0.0616018825
|1 VKA to MAD
.د.م0.0736043138
|1 VKA to MXN
$0.1596084904