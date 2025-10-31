Vault Finance (VFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High
Price Change (1H) -0.17% Price Change (1D) -8.08% Price Change (7D) -14.73%

Vault Finance (VFI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, VFI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. VFI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VFI has changed by -0.17% over the past hour, -8.08% over 24 hours, and -14.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Vault Finance (VFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.83K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 86.73K Circulation Supply 2.76B Total Supply 4,999,863,210.441463

The current Market Cap of Vault Finance is $ 47.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VFI is 2.76B, with a total supply of 4999863210.441463. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.73K.