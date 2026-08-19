Vault Price Today

The live Vault (V) price today is $ 0.02038182, with a 7.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current V to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02038182 per V.

Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,038,351, with a circulating supply of 100.00M V. During the last 24 hours, V traded between $ 0.01880108 (low) and $ 0.02046316 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.119747, while the all-time low was $ 0.00575844.

In short-term performance, V moved -0.20% in the last hour and +44.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.19K.

Vault (V) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.04M$ 2.04M $ 2.04M Volume (24H) $ 1.19K$ 1.19K $ 1.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.04M$ 2.04M $ 2.04M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,727.691225 99,999,727.691225 99,999,727.691225

The current Market Cap of Vault is $ 2.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.19K. The circulating supply of V is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999727.691225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.04M.