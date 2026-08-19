Vara Network Price (VARA)
The live Vara Network (VARA) price today is $ 0, with a 5.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current VARA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VARA.
Vara Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,289,785, with a circulating supply of 5.73B VARA. During the last 24 hours, VARA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27007, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, VARA moved -0.26% in the last hour and +5.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.79K.
The current Market Cap of Vara Network is $ 2.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.79K. The circulating supply of VARA is 5.73B, with a total supply of 10004940847.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.00M.
-0.26%
+5.64%
+5.16%
+5.16%
During today, the price change of Vara Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vara Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vara Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vara Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Vara Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Vara Network is a substrate-based future proof smart contract platform that is fast, scalable, and makes it simple to create and deploy next-generation Web3.0 dApps Vara is the first standalone network in the Gear Protocol
Gear is a next-gen cloud infrastructure platform providing most intuitive and frictionless environment for web2 and web3 developers to build complex infrastructure solutions and disruptive dApps for any ecosystem
What makes your project unique? Vara is built upon three core concepts: The actor model, and persistent memory — two widely adopted primitives from massive computation and microservices architecture spaces Wasm — a WebAssembly-based virtual machine that runs on all modern browsers. Proven to be faster than any alternative web2 virtual machines
Vara was created to serve as a wasm-native hub for innovative protocols that leverage parallel execution and asynchronous programming to deliver leading decentralized products in any segment
History of your project. Gear Protocol and the Vara Network were originally created by Nikolay Volf, one of the core developers of Polkadot. In 2021, he embarked on building an advanced layer 1 smart contract platform using Substrate, Polkadot's custom framework. His vision included creating a platform that enables fast and efficient execution of robust, feature-rich dApps while in a seamless development environment similar to that of Web 2.0 development. He did this by harnessing the power of innovative technologies like Wasm, the Actor Model, and Persistent Memory. These technologies significantly enhance smart contract development and provide a seamless end-user experience and provide the foundation for the development of Vara Network.
Q2 2021 - Pre-Seed Round: In the second quarter of 2021, the Protocol secured its initial funding through a pre-seed round. This likely involved seeking investment from early-stage investors or venture capitalists to kickstart the development of the project.
Q4 2021 - Seed Round: In December 2021 raised $12 Million in Venture Round. Private investment round led by Blockchange Venture. In addition to Blockchange, other top venture capital funds participated in this round, including Three Arrows Capital, Lemniscap, Distributed Global, LAO, Mechanism Capital, Bitscale, Spartan Group LLC, HashKey, DI Ventures, Elysium Venture Capital, Signum Capital and P2P Economy lead by Konstantin Lomashuk, along with a number of top executives of Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies. Dr. Gavin Wood, Founder and ex-CEO of Parity Technologies and one of the key individual investors participating in this round.
2022 - Intensive Scaling and Development, First Test Integrations: Throughout the year 2022, Vara was focused on two primary activities. First, the engagement in an extensive outreach process to build up the team. Second, the project advanced its technical development efforts and started working on integrating their technology with various test environments to ensure its functionality and viability.
Q4 2022 - Testnet Launch.
Q1 2023 - PoA Launch: In the first quarter of 2023, Vara achieved launch of its Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus network, which is a chain candidate for mainnet.
Current Status of Vara:
Presently, the project boasts a talented and diverse decentralized workforce, consisting of dozens of engineers and other community members to drive the project's success.
One of the remarkable aspects of Vara is its substantial pipeline of initiatives with over 40 projects.
What’s next for your project? Current projects being researched and developed by the community:
What can your token be used for? VARA tokens maintain core utility features required for the network to operate: transaction fees staking and network security governance other: gas pools for gas reservation
Contributors to the Gear protocol are exploring the mechanics of how to distribute a portion of block rewards directly toward dApp developers
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Vara Network?
Vara Network is priced at £, shifting 5.64% today.
How fast is the VARA community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect Vara Network's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1) sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is VARA's trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does VARA compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £0.1990750485401880000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 5728223288.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.