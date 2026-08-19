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The live Vara Network price today is 0 USD.VARA market cap is 2,289,785 USD. Track real-time VARA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Vara Network price today is 0 USD.VARA market cap is 2,289,785 USD. Track real-time VARA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Vara Network Logo

Vara Network Price (VARA)

Unlisted

1 VARA to USD Live Price:

$0.00039974
$0.00039974$0.00039974
+0.05%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Vara Network (VARA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:39:32 (UTC+8)

Vara Network Price Today

The live Vara Network (VARA) price today is $ 0, with a 5.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current VARA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VARA.

Vara Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,289,785, with a circulating supply of 5.73B VARA. During the last 24 hours, VARA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27007, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VARA moved -0.26% in the last hour and +5.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.79K.

Vara Network (VARA) Market Information

$ 2.29M
$ 2.29M$ 2.29M

$ 13.79K
$ 13.79K$ 13.79K

$ 4.00M
$ 4.00M$ 4.00M

5.73B
5.73B 5.73B

10,004,940,847.0
10,004,940,847.0 10,004,940,847.0

The current Market Cap of Vara Network is $ 2.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.79K. The circulating supply of VARA is 5.73B, with a total supply of 10004940847.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.00M.

Vara Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.27007
$ 0.27007$ 0.27007

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.26%

+5.64%

+5.16%

+5.16%

Vara Network (VARA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Vara Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vara Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vara Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vara Network to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+5.64%
30 Days$ 0-3.83%
60 Days$ 0-23.15%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Vara Network

Vara Network (VARA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of VARA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Vara Network (VARA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Vara Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Vara Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for VARA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Vara Network Price Prediction.

What is Vara Network (VARA)

What is the project about? Vara Network is a substrate-based future proof smart contract platform that is fast, scalable, and makes it simple to create and deploy next-generation Web3.0 dApps Vara is the first standalone network in the Gear Protocol

Gear is a next-gen cloud infrastructure platform providing most intuitive and frictionless environment for web2 and web3 developers to build complex infrastructure solutions and disruptive dApps for any ecosystem

What makes your project unique? Vara is built upon three core concepts: The actor model, and persistent memory — two widely adopted primitives from massive computation and microservices architecture spaces Wasm — a WebAssembly-based virtual machine that runs on all modern browsers. Proven to be faster than any alternative web2 virtual machines

Vara was created to serve as a wasm-native hub for innovative protocols that leverage parallel execution and asynchronous programming to deliver leading decentralized products in any segment

History of your project. Gear Protocol and the Vara Network were originally created by Nikolay Volf, one of the core developers of Polkadot. In 2021, he embarked on building an advanced layer 1 smart contract platform using Substrate, Polkadot's custom framework. His vision included creating a platform that enables fast and efficient execution of robust, feature-rich dApps while in a seamless development environment similar to that of Web 2.0 development. He did this by harnessing the power of innovative technologies like Wasm, the Actor Model, and Persistent Memory. These technologies significantly enhance smart contract development and provide a seamless end-user experience and provide the foundation for the development of Vara Network.

  1. Q2 2021 - Pre-Seed Round: In the second quarter of 2021, the Protocol secured its initial funding through a pre-seed round. This likely involved seeking investment from early-stage investors or venture capitalists to kickstart the development of the project.

  2. Q4 2021 - Seed Round: In December 2021 raised $12 Million in Venture Round. Private investment round led by Blockchange Venture. In addition to Blockchange, other top venture capital funds participated in this round, including Three Arrows Capital, Lemniscap, Distributed Global, LAO, Mechanism Capital, Bitscale, Spartan Group LLC, HashKey, DI Ventures, Elysium Venture Capital, Signum Capital and P2P Economy lead by Konstantin Lomashuk, along with a number of top executives of Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies. Dr. Gavin Wood, Founder and ex-CEO of Parity Technologies and one of the key individual investors participating in this round.

  3. 2022 - Intensive Scaling and Development, First Test Integrations: Throughout the year 2022, Vara was focused on two primary activities. First, the engagement in an extensive outreach process to build up the team. Second, the project advanced its technical development efforts and started working on integrating their technology with various test environments to ensure its functionality and viability.

  4. Q4 2022 - Testnet Launch.

  5. Q1 2023 - PoA Launch: In the first quarter of 2023, Vara achieved launch of its Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus network, which is a chain candidate for mainnet.

Current Status of Vara:

Presently, the project boasts a talented and diverse decentralized workforce, consisting of dozens of engineers and other community members to drive the project's success.

One of the remarkable aspects of Vara is its substantial pipeline of initiatives with over 40 projects.

What’s next for your project? Current projects being researched and developed by the community:

  • Intensive testing and improvement of the actor model features in the blockchain space
  • Launch of the key stack of dApps in our parallel and asynchronous environment
  • Development of innovative infrastructure solutions (e.g offchain zk actors including machine learning) independently and together with the segment leaders

What can your token be used for? VARA tokens maintain core utility features required for the network to operate: transaction fees staking and network security governance other: gas pools for gas reservation

Contributors to the Gear protocol are exploring the mechanics of how to distribute a portion of block rewards directly toward dApp developers

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Vara Network

What is the current price of Vara Network?

Vara Network is priced at £, shifting 5.64% today.

How fast is the VARA community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Vara Network's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Smart Contract Platform,Layer 1 (L1) sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is VARA's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does VARA compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £0.1990750485401880000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 5728223288.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vara Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:39:32 (UTC+8)

Vara Network (VARA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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