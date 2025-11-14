Vantum is a decentralized privacy protocol built on the Solana blockchain. It enables users to perform stealth transactions, private swaps, and AI-audited interactions without ever requiring KYC or leaving a public footprint. The core philosophy behind Vantum is simple: Privacy should be the default, not an afterthought. The $VANTUM token is designed to align incentives across the ecosystem while maintaining a sustainable economic model. With a fixed supply and community-first approach, $VANTUM serves as both a utility token and a governance mechanism for the Vantum privacy protocol.