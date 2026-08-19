VANTIS by Virtuals Price Today

The live VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) price today is $ 0.00175387, with a 1.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current VANTIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00175387 per VANTIS.

VANTIS by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 339,687, with a circulating supply of 193.68M VANTIS. During the last 24 hours, VANTIS traded between $ 0.00173898 (low) and $ 0.00179666 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00232995, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VANTIS moved -0.51% in the last hour and -6.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.17K.

VANTIS by Virtuals (VANTIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 339.69K$ 339.69K $ 339.69K Volume (24H) $ 3.17K$ 3.17K $ 3.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.75M$ 1.75M $ 1.75M Circulation Supply 193.68M 193.68M 193.68M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of VANTIS by Virtuals is $ 339.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.17K. The circulating supply of VANTIS is 193.68M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.75M.