Vanity (VNTY) Tokenomics
Vanity (VNTY) Information
VanityBazaar is a pioneering platform in the Solana ecosystem that transforms blockchain addresses from random alphanumeric strings into branded, personalized identities. Built on Solana's high-performance blockchain, VanityBazaar empowers users to own memorable wallet addresses, create meaningful brand identities, and participate in a vibrant social ecosystem centered around these custom digital identities.
By combining a marketplace for pre-generated vanity addresses, a custom address generation service, and an integrated social platform with novel token economics, VanityBazaar addresses a fundamental gap in blockchain user experience: the lack of personalization and identity in the wallet address space.
Our platform utilizes a dual-token economy with a deflationary mechanism, referral rewards, and innovative monetization strategies to ensure sustainable growth. This white paper outlines the technical architecture, business model, and vision of VanityBazaar as we scale to become the definitive destination for blockchain identity in the Solana ecosystem and beyond.
Vanity (VNTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vanity (VNTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Vanity (VNTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Vanity (VNTY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VNTY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VNTY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand VNTY's tokenomics, explore VNTY token's live price!
VNTY Price Prediction
Want to know where VNTY might be heading? Our VNTY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.