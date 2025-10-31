Vanguard xStock (VTIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 335.02 $ 335.02 $ 335.02 24H Low $ 339.02 $ 339.02 $ 339.02 24H High 24H Low $ 335.02$ 335.02 $ 335.02 24H High $ 339.02$ 339.02 $ 339.02 All Time High $ 339.15$ 339.15 $ 339.15 Lowest Price $ 304.19$ 304.19 $ 304.19 Price Change (1H) -0.13% Price Change (1D) -0.61% Price Change (7D) +1.81% Price Change (7D) +1.81%

Vanguard xStock (VTIX) real-time price is $336.41. Over the past 24 hours, VTIX traded between a low of $ 335.02 and a high of $ 339.02, showing active market volatility. VTIX's all-time high price is $ 339.15, while its all-time low price is $ 304.19.

In terms of short-term performance, VTIX has changed by -0.13% over the past hour, -0.61% over 24 hours, and +1.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Vanguard xStock (VTIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 733.61K$ 733.61K $ 733.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.29M$ 8.29M $ 8.29M Circulation Supply 2.18K 2.18K 2.18K Total Supply 24,635.50423708 24,635.50423708 24,635.50423708

The current Market Cap of Vanguard xStock is $ 733.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VTIX is 2.18K, with a total supply of 24635.50423708. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.29M.