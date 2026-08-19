Vanguard Total World xStock Price Today

The live Vanguard Total World xStock (VTX) price today is $ 161.29, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current VTX to USD conversion rate is $ 161.29 per VTX.

Vanguard Total World xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,001,623, with a circulating supply of 12.41K VTX. During the last 24 hours, VTX traded between $ 161.29 (low) and $ 161.3 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 539.35, while the all-time low was $ 44.94.

In short-term performance, VTX moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 100.16.

Vanguard Total World xStock (VTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.00M$ 2.00M $ 2.00M Volume (24H) $ 100.16$ 100.16 $ 100.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 110.26M$ 110.26M $ 110.26M Circulation Supply 12.41K 12.41K 12.41K Total Supply 683,632.0896869919 683,632.0896869919 683,632.0896869919

The current Market Cap of Vanguard Total World xStock is $ 2.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 100.16. The circulating supply of VTX is 12.41K, with a total supply of 683632.0896869919. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 110.26M.