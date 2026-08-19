Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund Price Today

The live Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current VORF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VORF.

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 131,712, with a circulating supply of 400.00M VORF. During the last 24 hours, VORF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02396675, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VORF moved -0.00% in the last hour and +4.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 120.12.

Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund (VORF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 131.71K$ 131.71K $ 131.71K Volume (24H) $ 120.12$ 120.12 $ 120.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 131.71K$ 131.71K $ 131.71K Circulation Supply 400.00M 400.00M 400.00M Total Supply 399,999,587.018511 399,999,587.018511 399,999,587.018511

The current Market Cap of Vanguard Oil Retirement Fund is $ 131.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 120.12. The circulating supply of VORF is 400.00M, with a total supply of 399999587.018511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 131.71K.