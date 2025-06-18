VanEck Treasury Fund Price (VBILL)
The live price of VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 57.15M USD. VBILL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VanEck Treasury Fund Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- VanEck Treasury Fund price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 57.15M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VBILL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VBILL price information.
During today, the price change of VanEck Treasury Fund to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VanEck Treasury Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VanEck Treasury Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VanEck Treasury Fund to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of VanEck Treasury Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VBILL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VBILL to VND
₫26,315
|1 VBILL to AUD
A$1.53
|1 VBILL to GBP
￡0.74
|1 VBILL to EUR
€0.86
|1 VBILL to USD
$1
|1 VBILL to MYR
RM4.24
|1 VBILL to TRY
₺39.51
|1 VBILL to JPY
¥144.94
|1 VBILL to RUB
₽78.54
|1 VBILL to INR
₹86.38
|1 VBILL to IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 VBILL to KRW
₩1,371.74
|1 VBILL to PHP
₱56.99
|1 VBILL to EGP
￡E.50.22
|1 VBILL to BRL
R$5.49
|1 VBILL to CAD
C$1.36
|1 VBILL to BDT
৳122.24
|1 VBILL to NGN
₦1,545.59
|1 VBILL to UAH
₴41.53
|1 VBILL to VES
Bs102
|1 VBILL to PKR
Rs283.28
|1 VBILL to KZT
₸518.67
|1 VBILL to THB
฿32.58
|1 VBILL to TWD
NT$29.55
|1 VBILL to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 VBILL to CHF
Fr0.81
|1 VBILL to HKD
HK$7.84
|1 VBILL to MAD
.د.م9.11
|1 VBILL to MXN
$18.98