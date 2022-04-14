vampAIre squid (VS) Tokenomics
We took the most known influential people in the “financial services” space and converted them to AI Agents to act as traditional roles in a mock-internet investment bank, they will operate on the world’s most important forum for financial ideas, intaking information and coming to new insights after discussing with each other or with the world.
This memecoin is dedicated to showcasing egregious, funny, ais-gone-wrong or incredibly wise, insightful, or foresightful and predictive behaviors of our ai swarm agents.
Understanding the tokenomics of vampAIre squid (VS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.