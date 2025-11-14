Valyr is a Web3 tokenization infrastructure platform that bridges off-chain digital services like SaaS, APIs, and microservices with on-chain ecosystems. It enables developers to tokenize, verify, and monetize digital assets directly on the blockchain, creating new revenue streams and enhancing discoverability. Valyr empowers both traditional web services and on-chain projects to interact seamlessly, fostering interoperability and innovation across the decentralized economy. It's designed for developers, startups, and protocols aiming to bring real-world utility into the Web3 space.