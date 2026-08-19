Valora Price Today

The live Valora (VALORA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current VALORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VALORA.

Valora currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,751.56, with a circulating supply of 903.71M VALORA. During the last 24 hours, VALORA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VALORA moved -0.20% in the last hour and -54.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Valora (VALORA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.75K$ 10.75K $ 10.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.84K$ 11.84K $ 11.84K Circulation Supply 903.71M 903.71M 903.71M Total Supply 995,377,413.407694 995,377,413.407694 995,377,413.407694

The current Market Cap of Valora is $ 10.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VALORA is 903.71M, with a total supply of 995377413.407694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.84K.