Valinity Price (VY)
The live price of Valinity (VY) today is 0.244845 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.96M USD. VY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Valinity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Valinity price change within the day is +1.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.10M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VY price information.
During today, the price change of Valinity to USD was $ +0.00448028.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Valinity to USD was $ -0.0130286186.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Valinity to USD was $ -0.0782430599.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Valinity to USD was $ -0.1827234177149736.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00448028
|+1.86%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0130286186
|-5.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0782430599
|-31.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1827234177149736
|-42.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Valinity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.86%
+6.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Valinity is a decentralized ecosystem designed to acquire the world's strongest tokenized assets Bitcoin Ethereum & Gold to back and enhance the growth of its token VY. By holding Valinity you tap into the growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the stability and security of Gold. Every transaction within the Valinity ecosystem—whether from interest from loans, transaction fees, or token sales—is automatically reinvested into acquiring more assets. This continuous cycle of reinvestment strengthens VY, allowing it to consistently outperform the market and outpace Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Gold price performance. By using VY as collateral, you can receive loans in either Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Gold. As Valinity grows, you can continuously refinance your loans, securing liquidity while holding onto your VY . During market volatility, you have the flexibility to repay loans with depreciated assets and take out new loans in higher appreciated assets. For example you can use VY to take out a loan in Gold. When Bitcoin Soars you easily switch—repaying the Gold loan and unlocking Bitcoin at its peak, securing liquidity. Later, when Bitcoin drops in value, you repay the loan at a lower price, freeing up VY to take out a new loan in Gold, generating even more liquidity. Valinity gives you the power to turn market swings into liquidity opportunities, all while keeping your VY—which continues to appreciate.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VY to VND
₫6,278.070645
|1 VY to AUD
A$0.3868551
|1 VY to GBP
￡0.18363375
|1 VY to EUR
€0.2154636
|1 VY to USD
$0.244845
|1 VY to MYR
RM1.07976645
|1 VY to TRY
₺9.3139038
|1 VY to JPY
¥35.12301525
|1 VY to RUB
₽20.1360528
|1 VY to INR
₹21.0615669
|1 VY to IDR
Rp4,080.7483677
|1 VY to KRW
₩349.27873785
|1 VY to PHP
₱13.96351035
|1 VY to EGP
￡E.12.48464655
|1 VY to BRL
R$1.43234325
|1 VY to CAD
C$0.3378861
|1 VY to BDT
৳29.74621905
|1 VY to NGN
₦393.00805485
|1 VY to UAH
₴10.1072016
|1 VY to VES
Bs17.383995
|1 VY to PKR
Rs68.6790225
|1 VY to KZT
₸126.7954317
|1 VY to THB
฿8.22924045
|1 VY to TWD
NT$7.92563265
|1 VY to AED
د.إ0.89858115
|1 VY to CHF
Fr0.19832445
|1 VY to HKD
HK$1.89754875
|1 VY to MAD
.د.م2.2672647
|1 VY to MXN
$4.9115907