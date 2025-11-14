What is VALENTINE

Valentine Grok Companion (VALENTINE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Valentine Grok Companion (VALENTINE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 135.93K Total Supply: $ 999.81M Circulating Supply: $ 999.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 135.93K All-Time High: $ 0.01498443 All-Time Low: $ 0.00011038 Current Price: $ 0.00013398

Valentine Grok Companion (VALENTINE) Information Valentine the AI grok companion Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1955329455511179543

Valentine Grok Companion (VALENTINE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Valentine Grok Companion (VALENTINE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VALENTINE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VALENTINE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

