Vader Price Today

The live Vader (VADER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current VADER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VADER.

Vader currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 967,083, with a circulating supply of 996.74M VADER. During the last 24 hours, VADER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00100691 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158292, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VADER moved -0.70% in the last hour and +7.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.91K.

Vader (VADER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 967.08K$ 967.08K $ 967.08K Volume (24H) $ 1.91K$ 1.91K $ 1.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 967.08K$ 967.08K $ 967.08K Circulation Supply 996.74M 996.74M 996.74M Total Supply 996,739,513.1977307 996,739,513.1977307 996,739,513.1977307

The current Market Cap of Vader is $ 967.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.91K. The circulating supply of VADER is 996.74M, with a total supply of 996739513.1977307. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 967.08K.