V2EX (V2EX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00574351 $ 0.00574351 $ 0.00574351 24H Low $ 0.00611569 $ 0.00611569 $ 0.00611569 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00574351$ 0.00574351 $ 0.00574351 24H High $ 0.00611569$ 0.00611569 $ 0.00611569 All Time High $ 0.01572952$ 0.01572952 $ 0.01572952 Lowest Price $ 0.0052682$ 0.0052682 $ 0.0052682 Price Change (1H) -0.11% Price Change (1D) -5.99% Price Change (7D) -2.81% Price Change (7D) -2.81%

V2EX (V2EX) real-time price is $0.00574854. Over the past 24 hours, V2EX traded between a low of $ 0.00574351 and a high of $ 0.00611569, showing active market volatility. V2EX's all-time high price is $ 0.01572952, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0052682.

In terms of short-term performance, V2EX has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, -5.99% over 24 hours, and -2.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

V2EX (V2EX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.75M$ 5.75M $ 5.75M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.75M$ 5.75M $ 5.75M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,278.658802 999,999,278.658802 999,999,278.658802

The current Market Cap of V2EX is $ 5.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of V2EX is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999278.658802. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.75M.