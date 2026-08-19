V1 Punk Strategic Reserve Price Today

The live V1 Punk Strategic Reserve (PUNKSR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUNKSR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUNKSR.

V1 Punk Strategic Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 174,205, with a circulating supply of 610.85M PUNKSR. During the last 24 hours, PUNKSR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PUNKSR moved -- in the last hour and +1.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 34.85.

V1 Punk Strategic Reserve (PUNKSR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.21K$ 174.21K $ 174.21K Volume (24H) $ 34.85$ 34.85 $ 34.85 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 271.95K$ 271.95K $ 271.95K Circulation Supply 610.85M 610.85M 610.85M Total Supply 953,589,731.5049181 953,589,731.5049181 953,589,731.5049181

The current Market Cap of V1 Punk Strategic Reserve is $ 174.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 34.85. The circulating supply of PUNKSR is 610.85M, with a total supply of 953589731.5049181. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 271.95K.