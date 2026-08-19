UXLINK Price Today

The live UXLINK (UXLINK) price today is $ 0, with a 2.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current UXLINK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UXLINK.

UXLINK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 632,003, with a circulating supply of 927.74M UXLINK. During the last 24 hours, UXLINK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.68, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UXLINK moved +0.03% in the last hour and +2.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.20K.

UXLINK (UXLINK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 632.00K$ 632.00K $ 632.00K Volume (24H) $ 6.20K$ 6.20K $ 6.20K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 681.23K$ 681.23K $ 681.23K Circulation Supply 927.74M 927.74M 927.74M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UXLINK is $ 632.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.20K. The circulating supply of UXLINK is 927.74M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 681.23K.