uTrade Price Today

The live uTrade (UTT) price today is $ 0.228686, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current UTT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.228686 per UTT.

uTrade currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 971,990, with a circulating supply of 4.25M UTT. During the last 24 hours, UTT traded between $ 0.219807 (low) and $ 0.229237 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,811.94, while the all-time low was $ 0.12733.

In short-term performance, UTT moved -- in the last hour and +3.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 165.92K.

uTrade (UTT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 971.99K$ 971.99K $ 971.99K Volume (24H) $ 165.92K$ 165.92K $ 165.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.28M$ 11.28M $ 11.28M Circulation Supply 4.25M 4.25M 4.25M Total Supply 49,300,087.762232 49,300,087.762232 49,300,087.762232

The current Market Cap of uTrade is $ 971.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 165.92K. The circulating supply of UTT is 4.25M, with a total supply of 49300087.762232. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.28M.