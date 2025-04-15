Utility Web3Shot Price (UW3S)
The live price of Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) today is 0.144909 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.58M USD. UW3S to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Utility Web3Shot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Utility Web3Shot price change within the day is -4.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 24.70M USD
Get real-time price updates of the UW3S to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UW3S price information.
During today, the price change of Utility Web3Shot to USD was $ -0.0069771335528913.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Utility Web3Shot to USD was $ -0.0141444805.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Utility Web3Shot to USD was $ -0.0311889379.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Utility Web3Shot to USD was $ -0.05826003561138056.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0069771335528913
|-4.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0141444805
|-9.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0311889379
|-21.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05826003561138056
|-28.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Utility Web3Shot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
-4.59%
+4.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world. It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes. At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. UW3S is designed to be the only utility token in the ecosystem, with a total supply of 10 billion. The rationale for this utility token is tied to the monetization capabilities of the Web3Shot platform Token Utility UW3S is allocated based on users' in-app tasks. Specifically: Quizzes, allowing users to learn and understand the web3 concepts in different scenarios and earn in-app GEMs. Competitions, rewarding users with attractive prize pool, based on intense leveling mode and daily quizzes results. Referral, encouraging users to spread the word and invite acquaintances. Token Spending Mechanism For the sustainability of the gamification experience, a token spending mechanism has been designed into the system. In-App Spending Use UW3S to acquire activities rights, virtual assets and properties, enhanced experience payments, and premium features. The first use case of UW3S would be the payment for Web3Shot Passport."
|1 UW3S to VND
₫3,715.611669
|1 UW3S to AUD
A$0.22750713
|1 UW3S to GBP
￡0.10868175
|1 UW3S to EUR
€0.12751992
|1 UW3S to USD
$0.144909
|1 UW3S to MYR
RM0.6375996
|1 UW3S to TRY
₺5.51233836
|1 UW3S to JPY
¥20.74807062
|1 UW3S to RUB
₽11.91731616
|1 UW3S to INR
₹12.45637764
|1 UW3S to IDR
Rp2,415.14903394
|1 UW3S to KRW
₩206.4228705
|1 UW3S to PHP
₱8.26705845
|1 UW3S to EGP
￡E.7.38890991
|1 UW3S to BRL
R$0.84771765
|1 UW3S to CAD
C$0.19997442
|1 UW3S to BDT
৳17.60499441
|1 UW3S to NGN
₦232.59778317
|1 UW3S to UAH
₴5.98184352
|1 UW3S to VES
Bs10.288539
|1 UW3S to PKR
Rs40.6469745
|1 UW3S to KZT
₸75.04257474
|1 UW3S to THB
฿4.86024786
|1 UW3S to TWD
NT$4.70229705
|1 UW3S to AED
د.إ0.53181603
|1 UW3S to CHF
Fr0.11737629
|1 UW3S to HKD
HK$1.12304475
|1 UW3S to MAD
.د.م1.34185734
|1 UW3S to MXN
$2.9126709