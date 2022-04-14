Utgard (UTG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Utgard (UTG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Utgard (UTG) Information Utgard is a player-versus-player mobile game on Solana, where you build your own deck of Viking cards and compete against other players. With a mix of strategy, skill, and training, Utgard offers hours of fun and challenging gameplay. Utgard's primary focus is on crypto enthusiasts, particularly Solana power users. Leveraging the growing community surrounding Solana, including users of the Saga phone, Utgard aims to onboard and engage this audience and the overall crypto's gaming community Official Website: https://utgard.io/ Buy UTG Now!

Utgard (UTG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Utgard (UTG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 38.96K $ 38.96K $ 38.96K Total Supply: $ 599.97M $ 599.97M $ 599.97M Circulating Supply: $ 359.97M $ 359.97M $ 359.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.94K $ 64.94K $ 64.94K All-Time High: $ 0.00606778 $ 0.00606778 $ 0.00606778 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010824 $ 0.00010824 $ 0.00010824 Learn more about Utgard (UTG) price

Utgard (UTG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Utgard (UTG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UTG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UTG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UTG's tokenomics, explore UTG token's live price!

UTG Price Prediction Want to know where UTG might be heading? Our UTG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UTG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!