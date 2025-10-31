What is USX (USX)

USX is a Solana-based stablecoin designed to provide a secure, efficient, and transparent digital dollar for both institutional and retail users. It is created through over-collateralization with leading stablecoins, ensuring that every USX in circulation is backed 1:1 with assets like USDT or USDC. Unlike legacy stablecoins that simply hold reserves, USX is built to integrate directly into the broader DeFi ecosystem, where it acts as a core liquidity layer for trading, lending, and payments. Its purpose is to offer a dollar-pegged asset that can move at the speed and scale of Solana while maintaining reliability for settlements and financial transactions. By combining stability with seamless composability, USX serves as a foundational building block for protocols, payment processors, and institutions seeking trusted dollar liquidity in the crypto economy. USX is a Solana-based stablecoin designed to provide a secure, efficient, and transparent digital dollar for both institutional and retail users. It is created through over-collateralization with leading stablecoins, ensuring that every USX in circulation is backed 1:1 with assets like USDT or USDC. Unlike legacy stablecoins that simply hold reserves, USX is built to integrate directly into the broader DeFi ecosystem, where it acts as a core liquidity layer for trading, lending, and payments. Its purpose is to offer a dollar-pegged asset that can move at the speed and scale of Solana while maintaining reliability for settlements and financial transactions. By combining stability with seamless composability, USX serves as a foundational building block for protocols, payment processors, and institutions seeking trusted dollar liquidity in the crypto economy.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

USX (USX) Resource Official Website

USX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will USX (USX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your USX (USX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for USX.

Check the USX price prediction now!

USX to Local Currencies

USX (USX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of USX (USX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USX (USX) How much is USX (USX) worth today? The live USX price in USD is 1.0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current USX to USD price? $ 1.0 . Check out The current price of USX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of USX? The market cap for USX is $ 212.77M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of USX? The circulating supply of USX is 212.67M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USX? USX achieved an ATH price of 1.017 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USX? USX saw an ATL price of 0.999188 USD . What is the trading volume of USX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USX is -- USD . Will USX go higher this year? USX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

USX (USX) Important Industry Updates