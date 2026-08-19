Usual EUR Price Today

The live Usual EUR (EUR0) price today is $ 1.16, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current EUR0 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.16 per EUR0.

Usual EUR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 221,535, with a circulating supply of 191.27K EUR0. During the last 24 hours, EUR0 traded between $ 1.16 (low) and $ 1.16 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.19, while the all-time low was $ 1.13.

In short-term performance, EUR0 moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.18K.

Usual EUR (EUR0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 221.54K$ 221.54K $ 221.54K Volume (24H) $ 59.18K$ 59.18K $ 59.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 221.54K$ 221.54K $ 221.54K Circulation Supply 191.27K 191.27K 191.27K Total Supply 191,270.96879916 191,270.96879916 191,270.96879916

The current Market Cap of Usual EUR is $ 221.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.18K. The circulating supply of EUR0 is 191.27K, with a total supply of 191270.96879916. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 221.54K.