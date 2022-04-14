Discover key insights into USSI (USSI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

USSI (USSI) Information

The SoSoValue Index Protocol is a cutting-edge spot index solution designed to make crypto investments simple and secured. SSI Protocol leverages on-chain smart contracts to repackage multi-chain, multi-asset portfolios into Wrapped Tokens (SSI). These tokens represent a basket of underlying assets, enabling Wrapped Tokens to track the value fluctuations of the spots basket, effectively achieving the effects of passive index investing.

USSI is a delta-neutral funding rate product, utilizing systematic delta hedging strategies to maintain a delta-neutral exposure while optimizing returns through funding rate.