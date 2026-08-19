USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin Price Today

The live USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin (USP) price today is $ 1.12, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current USP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.12 per USP.

USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,788,379, with a circulating supply of 6.96M USP. During the last 24 hours, USP traded between $ 1.12 (low) and $ 1.12 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.37, while the all-time low was $ 1.026.

In short-term performance, USP moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.51K.

USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin (USP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.79M$ 7.79M $ 7.79M Volume (24H) $ 2.51K$ 2.51K $ 2.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.79M$ 7.79M $ 7.79M Circulation Supply 6.96M 6.96M 6.96M Total Supply 6,960,719.308185939 6,960,719.308185939 6,960,719.308185939

The current Market Cap of USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin is $ 7.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.51K. The circulating supply of USP is 6.96M, with a total supply of 6960719.308185939. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.79M.