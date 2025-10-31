USIC (USI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.64% Price Change (1D) -0.67% Price Change (7D) +6.32% Price Change (7D) +6.32%

USIC (USI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, USI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. USI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, USI has changed by -0.64% over the past hour, -0.67% over 24 hours, and +6.32% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

USIC (USI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 115.43K$ 115.43K $ 115.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.43K$ 115.43K $ 115.43K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of USIC is $ 115.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USI is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.43K.