Ushi Price (USHI)
The live price of Ushi (USHI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ushi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ushi price change within the day is -1.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Ushi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ushi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ushi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ushi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+35.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+49.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ushi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.10%
-3.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$USHI is a key to the unique analytics tool for crypto space. Our product is artificial intelligence that can train itself using historical data from thousands of crypto social media channels, CEX and DEX exchanges, news websites etc. On a high level, it works by analyzing a data and looking for patterns that it can draw conclusions from. All subscriptions and additional services will be paid with $USHI wich will be burn. $USHI is our Main tokens and Main payment tokens on our platform and product in the future. With a fixed total Supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and our burn functionality built into our contract, holders continue to gain value just by holding.
