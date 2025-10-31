USDZ (USDZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.82129 $ 0.82129 $ 0.82129 24H Low $ 0.880586 $ 0.880586 $ 0.880586 24H High 24H Low $ 0.82129$ 0.82129 $ 0.82129 24H High $ 0.880586$ 0.880586 $ 0.880586 All Time High $ 1.16$ 1.16 $ 1.16 Lowest Price $ 0.428493$ 0.428493 $ 0.428493 Price Change (1H) +0.17% Price Change (1D) +4.02% Price Change (7D) +3.05% Price Change (7D) +3.05%

USDZ (USDZ) real-time price is $0.877756. Over the past 24 hours, USDZ traded between a low of $ 0.82129 and a high of $ 0.880586, showing active market volatility. USDZ's all-time high price is $ 1.16, while its all-time low price is $ 0.428493.

In terms of short-term performance, USDZ has changed by +0.17% over the past hour, +4.02% over 24 hours, and +3.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

USDZ (USDZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 262.71K$ 262.71K $ 262.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 262.71K$ 262.71K $ 262.71K Circulation Supply 300.00K 300.00K 300.00K Total Supply 300,000.0 300,000.0 300,000.0

The current Market Cap of USDZ is $ 262.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDZ is 300.00K, with a total supply of 300000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 262.71K.