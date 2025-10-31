USDu (USDU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.99948 $ 0.99948 $ 0.99948 24H Low $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 24H High 24H Low $ 0.99948$ 0.99948 $ 0.99948 24H High $ 1.0$ 1.0 $ 1.0 All Time High $ 1.011$ 1.011 $ 1.011 Lowest Price $ 0.990456$ 0.990456 $ 0.990456 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) +0.04% Price Change (7D) -0.03% Price Change (7D) -0.03%

USDu (USDU) real-time price is $0.999921. Over the past 24 hours, USDU traded between a low of $ 0.99948 and a high of $ 1.0, showing active market volatility. USDU's all-time high price is $ 1.011, while its all-time low price is $ 0.990456.

In terms of short-term performance, USDU has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.04% over 24 hours, and -0.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

USDu (USDU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.32M$ 18.32M $ 18.32M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.32M$ 18.32M $ 18.32M Circulation Supply 18.32M 18.32M 18.32M Total Supply 18,317,612.070136 18,317,612.070136 18,317,612.070136

The current Market Cap of USDu is $ 18.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDU is 18.32M, with a total supply of 18317612.070136. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.32M.