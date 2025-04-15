USDFI Price (USDFI)
The live price of USDFI (USDFI) today is 0.506211 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 505.71K USD. USDFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USDFI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- USDFI price change within the day is -2.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.00K USD
During today, the price change of USDFI to USD was $ -0.0103558159979721.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USDFI to USD was $ -0.0434899031.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USDFI to USD was $ -0.1407334412.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USDFI to USD was $ -0.2984176160170977.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0103558159979721
|-2.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0434899031
|-8.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1407334412
|-27.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2984176160170977
|-37.08%
Discover the latest price analysis of USDFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-2.00%
+5.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDFI introduces a novel stablecoin design: The token premiers a true non- custodial decentralised stablecoin architecture. It offers real censorship resistance and full, uncompromised on-chain transparency with proof of reserves and a buyer-of-last-resort protocol.
