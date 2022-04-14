USDFC (USDFC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into USDFC (USDFC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

USDFC (USDFC) Information USDFC is a Filecoin-backed stablecoin developed by Secured Finance on the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM). Pegged 1:1 to the USD, it's over-collateralized by FIL, aiming to bring stable, on-chain liquidity to the Filecoin ecosystem. Launched in March 2025, USDFC enables fixed-rate lending, cross-chain swaps via integrations with Axelar and Squid, and boosts DeFi adoption by enhancing liquidity and accessibility on FVM. Secured Finance revolutionizes DeFi 2.0 with transparent, low-cost financial solutions.

USDFC (USDFC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for USDFC (USDFC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 318.62K Total Supply: $ 320.90K Circulating Supply: $ 320.90K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 318.62K All-Time High: $ 1.11 All-Time Low: $ 0.892521 Current Price: $ 0.99288

USDFC (USDFC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of USDFC (USDFC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDFC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDFC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

