USDai (USDAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.008 24H Low $ 1.014 24H High All Time High $ 1.19 Lowest Price $ 0.769779 Price Change (1H) +0.04% Price Change (1D) -0.04% Price Change (7D) -0.47%

USDai (USDAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 585.54M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 585.54M Circulation Supply 578.97M Total Supply 578,972,426.5393845

