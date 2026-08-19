USD1DOGE Price Today

The live USD1DOGE (USD1DOGE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current USD1DOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per USD1DOGE.

USD1DOGE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,114.89, with a circulating supply of 1.00B USD1DOGE. During the last 24 hours, USD1DOGE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00117679, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, USD1DOGE moved -0.00% in the last hour and -6.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

USD1DOGE (USD1DOGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.11K$ 15.11K $ 15.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.11K$ 15.11K $ 15.11K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of USD1DOGE is $ 15.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USD1DOGE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.11K.